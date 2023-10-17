Best documentaries to watch on Disney+ Hotstar

1/6

Entertainment 2 min read

Best documentaries to watch on Disney+ Hotstar

By Namrata Ganguly 11:32 am Oct 17, 202311:32 am

Disney+ Hotstar documentaries you can't miss

While Disney+ Hotstar might not be your go-to OTT platform for documentaries, it has a hidden treasure trove. Though it is popular for its documentaries on nature and a heap of National Geographic productions, we present to you a diverse range of documentaries today- from nature to entertainment. With our carefully curated list, check out some of the best in the genre.

2/6

'LA 92' (2017)

LA 92 is a powerful and harrowing documentary film that offers a comprehensive and deeply unsettling account of the 1992 Los Angeles riots following the acquittal of the officers involved in the Rodney King trial. It delves into the complex racial tensions, social injustice, and the devastating civil unrest that gripped the city, providing a stark reflection on America's history.

3/6

'Free Solo' (2018)

Free Solo follows the incredible journey of rock climber Alex Honnold as he attempts to conquer El Capitan, a 3,000-foot vertical rock wall in Yosemite National Park, without the use of ropes or safety equipment. Directed by Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, it combines breathtaking cinematography with an exploration of Honnold's courage and the psychology of risk in an awe-inspiring adventure.

4/6

'Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind' (2018)

Directed by Marina Zenovich, Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind is an intimate and bittersweet documentary that celebrates the life and career of the actor and comedian Robin Williams. It offers a poignant look at Williams's extraordinary talent, showcasing his iconic performances and his struggle with inner demons. Through interviews and archival footage, it paints a heartfelt portrait of the man behind the laughter.

5/6

'The Beatles: Get Back' (2021)

The Beatles: Get Back provides an unprecedented and intimate glimpse into the creative process of one of the world's most iconic bands, The Beatles. Compiled from hundreds of hours of never-before-seen footage, the film captures the band's final recording sessions for their Let It Be album. Directed by Peter Jackson, it's a captivating journey that reveals the magic and camaraderie of the Fab Four.

6/6

'Pride' (2021)

Directed by Matthew Warchus, the six-episode miniseries Pride recounts the remarkable true story of the alliance between LGBTQ+ activists and striking miners in the UK during the 1984 coal miners' strike. The film highlights the strength of unity and solidarity, demonstrating how two seemingly different communities came together to fight for justice, equality, and acceptance. It's a celebration of the power of collective activism.