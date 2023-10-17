69th National Film Awards: When, where to watch live streaming



By Divya Raje Bhonsale Oct 17, 2023

Allu Arjun, Alia Bhatt, and Kriti Sanon have won the Best Actor awards

The National Film Awards is the biggest celebration of Indian cinema. Every year, a panel of esteemed judges selects the best of films, actors, directors, technicians, and more, who compete to grab the prestigious award in their respective categories. This year, the winners were announced in August; the official ceremony will take place on Tuesday morning. Here is how you can live stream it.

Why does this story matter?

Established in the year 1954, the ceremony of the National Film Awards is held each year in New Delhi. The awards are conferred to the winners by the President of India. This year, President Droupadi Murmu will be conferring the awards while Anurag Thakur, Minister of Information and Broadcasting will be the Guest of Honor at the ceremony.

When and where to watch it

The awards ceremony can be watched while sitting in the comforts of your home. It will begin at 5:00pm on Tuesday and will be streamed online. Those willing to see the awards being handed out to the winners can go to the Press Information Bureau (PIB)'s Facebook page where it will be streamed online. PIB will also be streaming it on its YouTube channel.

R Madhavan, Allu Arjun, Alia Bhatt to receive honors

The Best Feature Film award has been adjudged to R Madhavan for Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. Pushpa: The Rise star Allu Arjun became the Best Actor while the Best Actress award was shared between Kriti Sanon and Alia Bhatt for Mimi and Gangubai Kathiawadi, respectively. RRR and The Kashmir Files won awards for Best Popular Film and Best Film on National Integration, respectively.

Director Sajin Babu 'excluded' from the ceremony

One of the jury members of the South Panel for the awards, filmmaker Sajin Babu, claimed that he had been excluded from the ceremony. In a social media post, Babu claimed that while the rest of the jury members had received invitations to the ceremony, he didn't. He further claimed that he didn't receive any response to an inquiry he sent a week ago.