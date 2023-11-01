Box office collection: 'Tejas' is likely to exit theaters soon

Box office collection: 'Tejas' is likely to exit theaters soon

By Aikantik Bag 09:49 am Nov 01, 2023

'Tejas' box office collection

Kangana Ranaut is currently maintaining her streak of flops and her recent film Tejas is just another addition to the list. The action thriller received negative reviews from critics and is facing steep competition from other releases. Reports are also rife that several shows were canceled after the film failed to sell tickets. The movie has failed to breach the Rs. 5 crore mark.

Aiming for momentum on weekdays

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Sarvesh Mewara directorial earned Rs. 35 lakh (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 4.5 crore in India. As per the trend, the movie has very bleak chances of redemption at the box office. The cast includes Anshul Chauhan, Varun Mitra, Rohed Khan, Anuj Khurana, and Veena Nair, among others.

