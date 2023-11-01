Box office collection: '12th Fail' shows impressive growth

'12th Fail' box office collection

Vidhu Vinod Chopra is a veteran filmmaker and his new work 12th Fail has started to gain momentum at the box office. After a low-key start, the movie is now set to rake in better on the commercial front. The social drama proves how good content can emerge as a box office success even after steep competition from biggies.

Aiming for newer heights at the box office

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Vikrant Massey-headlined film earned Rs. 1.75 crore (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 9.99 crore in India. The movie has achieved the rare feat of exponential growth on the first Tuesday. The cast includes Medha Shankar, Sanjay Bishnoi, Sukumar Tudu, Harish Khanna, and Suraj Naagar, among others. The film is pitted against Tejas.

