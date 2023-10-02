'Tejas' teaser: Kangana Ranaut issues warning; trailer release date out

After the release of Chandramukhi 2, Kangana Ranaut is gearing up for her next big Bollywood film, Tejas. The Indian Air Force action thriller has been in the news for long and is finally slated to release on October 27. The makers on Monday took to social media and unveiled its teaser. The trailer will be released on October 8, Indian Air Force Day.

The teaser gives us a glimpse of the world of Ranaut's titular character, Tejas, where she gives a downright warning, "Bharat ko chhedoge toh chhodenge nahi (If you mess with India, we will not spare you)." Tejas also features actors like Anshul Chauhan, Varun Mitra, and Ashish Vidyarthi, among others. The project is bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala under the RSVP Movies banner.

