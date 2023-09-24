Comedian Kiku Sharda mourns loss of parents within 2 months

Written by Tanvi Gupta September 24, 2023 | 04:48 pm 3 min read

Kiku Sharda mourns the loss of parents; pens a lengthy note on Instagram

Comedian Kiku Sharda, well known for his stint in The Kapil Sharma Show, is going through a tough time after losing both his parents in the past two months. In a deeply emotional Instagram post, he shared a photograph of his parents and penned the heartfelt words, "Lost them both within the last two months. My maa and my papa." In the lengthy post, Sharda—who has been finding it hard to cope with his parents' loss—recalled fond memories of them.

Sharda's emotional tribute to 'pillars of strength'

In the heartfelt post shared in the early hours of Sunday, Sharda expressed his profound sense of loss and how he has been missing the presence of his parents, the unwavering pillars of his strength. He fondly recollected the cherished moments when his mother engaged in spirited conversations with him over phone calls, enthusiastically discussing various TV shows. Also, he celebrated his father's enduring optimism and positivity in life.

Sharda recalled how his mother used to give him feedback

Acknowledging the void left by his mother's absence, Sharda said he never envisioned his life without her by his side. The comedian wrote, "Ab mere TV shows ke baare mein mujhe feedback kaun dega...meri har kaamyabi par khush kaun hoga aur mere har setback par dukhi kaun hoga." He fondly recalled how she kept him informed about the latest episodes of Kaun Banega Crorepati. Sharda expressed his desire to have the opportunity to share his thoughts with her once more.

Comedian recalled father's positive outlook and family values

Sharda further paid tribute to his father's positivity and strength in the same Instagram post, describing him as someone who always saw the bright side of life. He recalled how his father had so many plans for his children and grandchildren and how "family mattered the most to him." Sharda concluded his tribute by saying that he had learned a lot from his father but there was still so much more to learn.

Sharda's Instagram post

Bharti Singh, Jamie Lever, others offer condolences

Following Sharda's heartfelt post, a wave of condolences and support poured in from fellow celebrities and friends. Bharti Singh, Gajraj Rao, Sudanshu Pandey, Jamie Lever, Tanaz Irani, JD Majethia, and many others shared comforting words. Actor Yamini Malhotra conveyed her sympathy by saying, "Can't imagine the amount of pain you must be feeling. May god give you strength to pass through his tough phase."

