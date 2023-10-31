Box office collection: 'Tejas' dips further; tough fight ahead

By Aikantik Bag

'Tejas' box office collection

Kangana Ranaut has been in the buzz for her fiery opinions, social media antics and various other reasons. However, her social media buzz has never been projected on her films' box office collection and her recent release Tejas is no exception. The action thriller experienced a mediocre weekend and is struggling to gain the much needed stability on weekdays.

Failing to breach the Rs. 5 crore mark

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Sarvesh Mewara directorial earned Rs. 50 lakh (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 4.25 crore in India. The movie received negative reviews from critics and is pitted against 12th Fail at the box office. The cast includes Ashish Vidyarthi, Mohan Agashe, Anshul Chauhan, and Varun Mitra, among others. The project is bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala.

