Box office collection: 'Fukrey 3' to surpass Rs. 100cr mark

By Aikantik Bag 10:26 am Oct 16, 2023

'Fukrey 3' box office collection

Fukrey 3 is having a dream run at the box office. The film has momentum on the weekdays and is showing enormous growth over the weekend. It is likely to surpass the Rs. 100 crore mark in India soon. The third installment of one of the cult comedy franchises has received critical acclaim and positive reviews from viewers across the spectrum.

India collection and cast of the film

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Mrighdeep Singh Lamba directorial earned Rs. 2.3 crore (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 90.64 crore in India. The film is set to breach the coveted Rs. 100 crore mark. The cast includes Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat, Pankaj Tripathi, Varun Sharma, and Manjot Singh, among others. Ali Fazal appears in a cameo.

