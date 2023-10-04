Box office collection: 'The Vaccine War' at war seeking stability

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Box office collection: 'The Vaccine War' at war seeking stability

By Aikantik Bag 10:01 am Oct 04, 202310:01 am

'The Vaccine War' box office collection

The Vaccine War is currently struggling badly at the box office and is seeking momentum. Amid steep competition, the Vivek Agnihotri directorial has failed as it has not been able to surpass the Rs. 10 crore mark in India. The film had a slight buzz because the director is back after delivering the commercially acclaimed The Kashmir Files.

2/3

Chances of revival are bleak

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the medical drama earned Rs. 65 lakh (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 7.8 crore in India. The movie received negative reviews and has not been able to attract viewers either. The cast includes Nana Patekar, Anupam Kher, Raima Sen, and Sapthami Gowda, among others. Currently, it is pitted against Fukrey 3 and Jawan.

3/3

Twitter Post