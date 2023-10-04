Happy birthday, Shweta Tiwari: Her most memorable on-screen avatars

Happy birthday, Shweta Tiwari: Her most memorable on-screen avatars

By Tanvi Gupta 09:57 am Oct 04, 2023

Prolific actor Shweta Tiwari celebrates her 43rd birthday on Wednesday

Shweta Tiwari—the actor who brought Prerna's character to life on-screen in Star Plus's Kasautii Zindagii Kay—needs no introduction! With a trophy cabinet filled with prestigious awards, including six Indian Television Academy (ITA) Awards, Tiwari has demonstrated her mastery over diverse genres. She effortlessly shifted from gripping dramas to entertaining reality TV. On her 43rd birthday on Wednesday, let's revisit her best roles to date.

'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' (2001-2008)

Ektaa Kapoor has played a pivotal role in nurturing emerging talents, and Tiwari is a shining example. Kasautii Zindagii Kay—aired in 2001—swiftly became a fixture in every household, and Tiwari's portrayal of Prerna earned her a special place in the hearts of viewers. This iconic show laid the foundation for subsequent projects that established her as a formidable talent in the Indian television landscape.

'Parvarrish - Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi' (2011-2013)

Sony TV's Parvarrish—a family-centric series—revolved around two sisters, portrayed by Tiwari and Rupali Ganguly, each with their unique approaches to parenting. The show offered wholesome family entertainment. Tiwari—playing the role of a mother to two children—delivered a convincing performance that struck a chord with audiences across the nation. For Indian families, Parvarrish became a relatable series because of Tiwari's authentic portrayal of Sweety Ahluwalia.

'Begusarai' (2015-2016)

In Begusarai, Tiwari took an unconventional turn with her character Bindiya. This role marked a departure from her previous sweet and homely portrayals. As Bindiya, a dancer who arrives in Begusarai with the intention of earning money through dance performances, Tiwari breathed life into a character with many shades. The story revolves around Bindiya, whose motivation is to exact revenge on the Thakur family.

'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan' (2019-2020)

Most recently, Tiwari graced the screens in Sony TV's serial titled Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. Despite a two-decade-long career, her on-screen presence felt as refreshing as ever. In this heartwarming drama, she starred opposite Varun Badola—who portrayed Amber Sharma, a widower. His daughter ardently wishes for her father to find love again. In the story, Tiwari's entry into their lives marks a turning point.

