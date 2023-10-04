Box office collection: 'Fukrey 3' gains momentum amid positive buzz

'Fukrey 3' box office collection

Fukrey 3 is on the anvil of becoming another cult comedy film in Bollywood. The previous two installments were loved by viewers too. The third installment benefitted from the long weekend and collected huge amounts at the box office. It surpassed the Rs. 50 crore mark with ease and is currently quite stable at the box office. Let's hope the momentum is maintained throughout!

Aiming for the Rs. 100 crore mark

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Mrighdeep Singh Lamba directorial earned Rs. 4.75 crore (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 59.92 crore in India. The movie received rave reviews from critics. Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat, Pankaj Tripathi, Varun Sharma, and Manjot Singh reprised their roles. Ali Fazal appeared in a cameo. The movie is pitted against Jawan and The Vaccine War.

