Box office collection: 'Jawan' gearing up for crucial weekend

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Box office collection: 'Jawan' gearing up for crucial weekend

By Aikantik Bag 09:22 am Sep 28, 202309:22 am

'Jawan' box office collection

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan has set the box office on fire and it will now be considered the gold standard for upcoming films. After two humongous weeks, the actioner's collection has now come down but it is still holding the fort on weekdays. The marketing team has announced "1+1 ticket free" for Thursday to Saturday to combat new big releases.

2/3

Aiming for the Rs. 600 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Atlee directorial earned Rs. 5.15 crore (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 576.23 crore in India. The upcoming weekend will be the test of time, given two big releases—Fukrey 3 and The Vaccine War. The cast includes Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, and Sunil Grover, among others.

3/3

Twitter Post