Akshay Kumar's birthday: Films that will instill patriotism in you

Entertainment

Akshay Kumar's birthday: Films that will instill patriotism in you

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale September 09, 2023 | 04:10 am 2 min read

Akshay Kumar has completed 32 years in film industry after he debuted with 'Saugandh' in 1991

Akshay Kumar turned a year older on Saturday (September 9). The Khiladi of Bollywood, as he is fondly known, has given us some of the best mass entertainers that are action-filled, comic, and dramatic. But he has also done films that have a patriotic feel to them. On his 56th birthday, we bring you some of his best films that run high on patriotism.

'Kesari'

The 2019 movie Kesari is picturized on the Battle of Saragarhi which was fought between the Sikh soldiers of the British Indian Army in 1897 against a joint force of Afridi and Orakzai Pashtun tribesmen. It was jointly produced by Kumar's Cape of Good Films and Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, while also starring Parineeti Chopra, Vikram Singh Chauhan, and others in supporting roles.

'Airlift'

Raja Krishna Menon chose to direct a film on one of the biggest evacuations in global history carried out by a commercial airline. It revolves around Saddam Hussein's invasion of Kuwait, showcasing how Indians were evacuated. Featuring Nimrat Kaur as the female protagonist, Airlift was a commercial success at the box office. Kumar received critical acclaim for his performance.

'Gold'

Gold: The Dream That United Our Nation is a sports drama that is based on India's glorious win in the game of hockey at the 1948 Summer Olympics. Kumar played Tapan Das while Mouni Roy, who made her feature debut with the movie, starred as his wife Monobina Das. Sunny Kaushal, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, and Vineet Kumar Singh joined in as supporting cast.

'Mission Mangal'

One of his career-best films is the 2019 movie Mission Mangal which is based on the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)'s first interplanetary expedition called Mars Orbit Mission or MOM. The vast ensemble cast features Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, and Sharman Joshi in important roles. It became the third-biggest opener in 2019.

Share this timeline