10:37 am Oct 04, 2023

Ram Pothineni is a big name in Telugu cinema and the actor enjoys a significant fan following. His recently released action drama Skanda has emerged to be a huge money spinner at the box office. The movie received negative reviews from critics but is currently marching toward Rs. 50 crore mark. The film projects Pothineni in a massy hypermasculine avatar.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Boyapati Sreenu directorial earned Rs. 2.75 crore (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 36.75 crore in India. Currently, the film is aiming to hold the momentum throughout the week. The cast includes Sreeleela, Thaduri Ajay, Monika, Saiee Manjrekar, and Prince Cecil, among others. The project is bankrolled by Srinivasaa Silver Screen and Zee Studios.

