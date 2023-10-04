2 dead in accident involving 'Swades' actor Gayatri Joshi's car

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 10:46 am Oct 04, 202310:46 am

Actor Gayatri Joshi quit the film industry after starring in 'Swades' opposite Shah Rukh Khan

Swades actor Gayatri Joshi and her businessman husband Vikas Oberoi, met with an accident in Italy. According to reports, it was a multiple-car collision that left a senior couple dead. The accident took place in Sardinia. The deceased couple was traveling in a Ferrari when their car caught fire. Talking to Free Press Journal, Joshi confirmed that she and her husband were doing fine.

The accident took place during a parade of luxury cars

The tragic incident took place during an event called Sardinia Supercar, a parade of high-end luxury cars that took place between Teulada and Olbia. The deceased couple, identified as Markus Krautli (67) and Melissa Krautli (63), hailed from Switzerland. "Vikas and I are in Italy. We met with an accident here (multiple-car collision). With God's grace, we both are absolutely fine," Joshi told FPJ.

Video from the car crash went viral on social media

Soon after the incident took place, a video of the same went viral on X. The minute-long video shows a number of luxury cars speeding up and overtaking a trailer. One of the cars, while overtaking, bumps into a blue Lamborghini (reportedly driven by Joshi's husband) which crashed into the trailer. Reportedly, Joshi and her builder husband were immediately rushed to the hospital.

Watch the video here

Joshi quit the industry after 'Swades'

The 46-year-old actor made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Swades. The film, which was released in 2004, was directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, while AR Rahman helmed the music. Joshi essayed the role of Gita, the love interest of Khan in the film. Despite receiving critical acclaim for her performance, Joshi decided to quit the film industry after her successful debut.

Soon after 'Swades,' Joshi got engaged to Oberoi

About six months after the release of Swades, Joshi was officially engaged to Oberoi, managing director of Oberoi Constructions, on June 23, 2005. Two months after their engagement, they tied the knot in Mumbai at Grand Hyatt on August 27. Since her marriage with the Mumbai-based builder, Joshi has maintained a low profile, and away from the media glare.