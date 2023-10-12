Box office collection: 'Mission Raniganj' fails at mission commercial success

Box office collection: 'Mission Raniganj' fails at mission commercial success

By Aikantik Bag 10:24 am Oct 12, 2023

'Mission Raniganj' box office collection

Akshay Kumar is having a tumultuous ride at the box office. The actor's OMG 2 lucked out owing to its franchise pedigree but his recent release Mission Raniganj is failing at its box office mission. The movie is about to complete a week and has not breached the Rs. 20 crore mark yet which is considered an underwhelming start considering Kumar's stature.

Seeking momentum on the weekend

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Tinu Suresh Desai directorial earned Rs. 1.3 crore (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 16.9 crore in India. The only respite is that the film is slow yet steady at the box office. The cast includes Parineeti Chopra, Rajesh Sharma, Ravi Kishan, Kumud Mishra, and Pavan Malhotra, among others.

