Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' debuts early; extra shows added

By Aikantik Bag 09:34 am Oct 12, 202309:34 am

'The Eras Tour' concert film is debuting early in the US and Canada

In response to massive demand, Taylor Swift's documentary film, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, will hit theaters a day before, on Thursday in the United States and Canada. Initially set for release on Friday (October 13), the film will now be screened in select theaters early, with extra showtimes throughout the weekend. Captured during Swift's first three nights at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, the concert film will be shown in over 100 countries worldwide.

Ticketing and runtime details

While announcing this, Swift said, "All tickets will be available by 10:00am tomorrow morning. And it'll be showing starting Friday in 90 countries all over the world." Directed by Sam Wrench, who has worked on concert films for Billie Eilish and Lizzo, The Eras Tour concert film is produced by Taylor Swift Productions. With a runtime of two hours and 45 minutes, the movie is shorter than the actual Eras concert, which boasts 44 songs and lasts over three hours.

