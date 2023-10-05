Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley: A timeline of their relationship

1/6

Entertainment 2 min read

Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley: A timeline of their relationship

By Namrata Ganguly 02:10 am Oct 05, 202302:10 am

Elvis Presley and Priscilla's relationship timeline

Meeting as youngsters, then falling in love, years of courtship followed by six years of marriage, a child together, and their eventual separation sums up legendary singer and actor Elvis Presley and Priscilla Beaulieu's relationship. "I truly cherish the great times. As you grow up, there are always fears and insecurities. But as you get older you understand it all," Beaulieu once told People.

2/6

Presley meets Beaulieu- September 1959

They met in 1959 when Beaulieu was just 14 and 24-year-old Presley was serving in the army in Germany. Though Beaulieu was attracted to his boyish good looks, it was Presley who tried to get her attention first. For the next few years, they were in a long-distance relationship before Beaulieu moved to America to be with him with her parents' permission in 1963.

3/6

They got married- May 1967

Getting on his knees, Presley proposed to Beaulieu three weeks before Christmas in 1966 with a 3.5-carat diamond ring. Beaulieu, 21, got married to Presley on May 1, 1967, in Las Vegas. The couple went on a month-long honeymoon in Palm Springs, California. Beaulieu, on being a wife, said, "I was always ready to greet him at the door and pamper him."

4/6

Presley asked Beaulieu for a trial separation- December 1967

However, merely after seven months, Presley asked for a "little time off" from Beaulieu who was seven months pregnant. She wrote to the Orlando Sentinel that the reason behind this was that "he was going through some things." Beaulieu wrote he never really intended to leave her but questioned about how his fans would accept him- as a husband first and now a father.

5/6

Presley and Beaulieu welcomed their first child- February 1968

In February 1968, the King of Rock 'n' Roll took on the role of a father to their baby girl, Lisa Marie Presley. "He was in awe, saying, 'I can't believe that I made part of this beautiful child,'" recalled Beaulieu. "He didn't have to act the part of Elvis Presley, superstar. He was just a man, my husband."

6/6

They got divorced- August 1972

In 1972, she reportedly had an affair and told Presley that she was leaving. The decision came amid his own alleged adultery. "In mid-1972 I finally realized that things were not going to change — and that we had separate lives completely," she told Ladies' Home Journal. The couple finalized their divorce on August 15, 1972, and eventually co-parented Lisa Marie.