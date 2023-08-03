Throwback: Times Justin Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau made headlines

Written by Isha Sharma August 03, 2023 | 12:40 pm 3 min read

Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie are separating after 18 years; take a look at their relationship's pivotal moments

On Wednesday night (per IST), Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife of 18 years, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau announced their separation via Instagram. The two are childhood friends and were hitched on May 28, 2005, and share three kids together. As is the case with all high-profile companionships, their relationship, too, has remained constantly in the spotlight. Let's revisit some pivotal moments.

But first, here's what the duo said about their separation

The couple posted identical messages on their respective Instagram accounts. Part of the message said, "After many meaningful and difficult conversations, we have made the difficult decision to separate. As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build." The couple has also sought privacy for their family.

Meetings with multiple world leaders

As the first lady of Canada﻿, Grégoire Trudeau has been spotted multiple times with her estranged husband on several visits outside their nation—something not uncommon in political circuits. Some of the most popular instances include meeting former US President Barack Obama and former US First Lady Michelle Obama at the White House, as well as their meeting with the Royal Family of Britain.

Their cover image for 'Vogue' won over many

Trudeau and his now-estranged wife posed for Vogue magazine's January 2016 issue, where they could be seen smitten with each other and deeply in love. People particularly liked the photo because it seemed to speak volumes about the couple's devotion and dedication to each other, coupled with the effort they have poured in to keep their relationship afresh and interesting.

On weathering difficult times and storms together

In May 2022, on their anniversary, Grégoire Trudeau posted two images from her and Trudeau's childhood, reminiscing about the times they have spent together. She penned, "Who knew little Sophie would find little Justin and build a life together one day! Together for 19 years, married for 17, we have navigated through sunny days, heavy storms, and everything in between and it ain't over."

Their family trip to India kept the shutterbugs busy

Who can forget the Trudeau family's trip to India in 2018? Not only did the duo's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi grab attention, but so did their trip to various cities in India. The ex-couple dressed up in vibrant Indian attires when they visited places such as Sabarmati Ashram, Ahmedabad, Golden Temple, Amritsar, and Akshardham Temple, Gandhinagar, among other places.

