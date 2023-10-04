'Annie Hall' to 'Manhattan': Woody Allen's best works

'Annie Hall' to 'Manhattan': Woody Allen's best works

Woody Allen's must-watch films

For cine buffs, Woody Allen doesn't need an introduction. He is one of the most influential filmmakers in the history of cinema. With a distinctive style marked by witty humor, neurotic characters, and a deep exploration of human relationships, Allen's films have left an indelible mark on both the art of storytelling and the comedy genre. Let's take a journey through his iconic works.

'Annie Hall' (1977)

The 1977 classic film Annie Hall, directed and co-written by Allen, is a cinematic masterpiece that redefined romantic comedies. The Oscar-winning film stars Allen as Alvy Singer, a neurotic comedian, and Diane Keaton as Annie Hall, his free-spirited love interest. With innovative storytelling techniques, including breaking the fourth wall, Allen explores the complexities of love, identity, and the human condition.

'Manhattan' (1979)

Allen's 1979 film Manhattan is a visually stunning black-and-white ode to New York City and a cinematic love letter to the city that never sleeps. Set against the iconic Manhattan backdrop, the film revolves around a divorced television writer Isaac Davis (Allen), and his romantic entanglements with a teenage girl (Mariel Hemingway) and his best friend's mistress (Diane Keaton).

'Broadway Danny Rose' (1984)

Allen's comedy gem Broadway Danny Rose narrates a tale of showbiz and loyalty starring Mia Farrow and Nick Apollo Forte. Allen portrays the titular character, a well-intentioned ever-optimistic talent agent with a roster of eccentric clients. When he gets caught in a web of mistaken identities and romantic intrigue, chaos unfolds. Allen earned two Oscar nominations for direction and screenplay.

'Hannah and Her Sisters' (1986)

Starring Allen, Farrow, and Barbara Hershey, Hannah and Her Sisters is a masterful exploration of love, relationships, and existential crises. The film interweaves the lives and relationships of three sisters and their extended family. Hannah's husband gets romantically involved with her sister Lee, examining the complexities of human connections. It won three Oscars including Allen winning one for the screenplay.

'Crimes and Misdemeanors' (1989)

Allen's 1989 existential comedy film Crimes and Misdemeanors explores morality and the consequences of our actions. Its dual narratives follow a successful ophthalmologist (Martin Landau) grappling with a moral dilemma and a struggling documentary filmmaker (Allen) facing personal and professional challenges. With dark humor and philosophical depth, it delves into the complexities of guilt, conscience, and the blurred line between right and wrong.