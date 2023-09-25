'Yeah!' to 'Without You': Usher's best songs you can't miss

Written by Namrata Ganguly September 25, 2023 | 01:26 pm 2 min read

Usher songs that are must-haves on your playlist

From becoming a teenage poster boy with his debut in 1994 to back-to-back Billboard No. 1s following his 1997 breakthrough album My Way, the Grammy Award-winning American singer, songwriter, and dancer Usher has become a music icon of his generation. Here are some of his best songs that have influenced the style and look of a generation, and are a must-listen.

'You Make Me Wanna...' (1997)

You Make Me Wanna... is from one of Usher's best and breakthrough studio albums My Way (1997). Usher co-wrote the song with Jermaine Dupri and Manuel Seal. As its hook says, "You make wanna leave the one I'm with and start a new relationship with you," it hints at a love triangle. The protagonist wants to leave his girlfriend for his former best friend.

'Yeah!' (2004)

Usher's song Yeah! is the lead song from his fourth studio album Confessions. It features Lil Jon and Ludacris, who also wrote the song along with Sean Garrett, LRoc, Robert McDowell, and Patrick "J. Que" Smith. The song peaked on the US Billboard Hot 100 for 12 consecutive weeks. With uncomplicated lyrics, the song is about casual flirting with girls at a nightclub.

'Burn' (2004)

Burn from Usher's album 2004 album Confessions topped the Billboard Hot 100 for eight weeks. Co-written by Dupri and Bryan-Michael Cox, the song talks about the breaking and ending of a relationship. Constructed in the usual verse-chorus form, it's a slow jam that talks about how a mistake ruins a relationship, and the longer you hold on to it, the more it burns.

'OMG' (2010)

The song OMG is from Usher's sixth studio album Raymond v. Raymond (2010) features American rapper will.i.am. It topped the Billboard Hot 100 for four weeks. Though the song received mixed reviews, it went on to become a hit party song. The lyrics talk about meeting a girl on the dance floor and falling for her at first sight.

'DJ Got Us Fallin' In Love' (2010)

Featuring Pitbull, the song DJ Got Us Fallin' In Love is also from Usher's sixth album Raymond v. Raymond. Pitbull co-wrote the song with Savan Kotecha. The song topped at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100. It talks about going on the dance floor after a hectic week, meeting a girl the singer has seen before, and falling in love again.

