SXSW 2023: Sajal-Wahaj's 'The Pink Shirt' to represent South Asia

By Aikantik Bag 05:39 pm Oct 04, 202305:39 pm

'The Pink Shirt' to be presented at SXSW 2023

Applause Entertainment and Zee's Zindagi are gearing up to present their streaming drama series, The Pink Shirt, at South by Southwest (SXSW) Sydney on October 16. This eight-episode series stars Sajal Aly and Wahaj Ali and is the second production from the recently formed content partnership between these two South Asian giants. The show delves into modern-day relationships, love, challenges, and struggles, focusing on the expedition of Sophia (Aly) and Umer (Ali) as they navigate their complex lives.

Cast and crew to attend SXSW Sydney

The Pink Shirt is also the only South Asian series selected for SXSW Sydney, marking the festival's first venture outside of Austin, Texas. Aly is slated to attend the event, along with director Kashif Nisar, writer Bee Gul, and producer Shailja Kejriwal. Kejriwal, who leads Zindagi's involvement in the Applause partnership, expressed her excitement about bringing varied narratives to a global stage through this collaboration.

Exploring complex human relationships with 'The Pink Shirt'

The drama follows Sophia and Umer as they find themselves stuck in toxic relationships before discovering an intense attraction toward each other. This newfound love leads them on a transformative journey that ultimately helps them grow as individuals. While speaking to Deadline, Aly described her experience working on the project as challenging and rewarding, while Ali stated that portraying the intricacies of human relationships pushed him as an actor.