Written by Aikantik Bag September 19, 2023 | 12:57 pm 1 min read

Billlie's new work is slated to release in October

K-pop sensation Billlie is gearing up for an October comeback, as announced by its agency Mystic Story. However, the group will be missing two members, Moon Sua and Suhyeon, who have suspended their activities due to health concerns. The remaining five members, Siyoon, Sheon, Tsuki, Haram, and Haruna will carry on with promotions both domestically and internationally.

The new album is slated to make and break records

Billlie has made a name for itself in the K-pop industry with its innovative storytelling approach. Their fourth mini-album The Billage of Perception: Chapter Three broke their own first-week sales record and earned them their first music show trophy with the title song EUNOIA. With anticipation building for Billlie's new album, fans are excited. Their previous albums have been well-received, and attention is expected to be focused on the story contained in the new release.

