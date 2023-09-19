Allu Arjun to have a wax statue at Madame Tussauds

Written by Aikantik Bag September 19, 2023 | 12:54 pm 1 min read

Allu Arjun to travel to London soon

Icon Star Allu Arjun is one of the most sought-after actors in India. The superstar is known for his suave acting skills and great fashion sense. Arjun is set to have a wax statue at Madame Tussauds, London and it's just another feather on his cap. As per Gulte, the actor will be traveling to London soon for the proceedings.

Other South Indian actors to achieve this feat

With this, Arjun will become the third South Indian actor to receive this honor. Earlier, Mahesh Babu and Prabhas have been documented by the prestigious wax museum. Arjun is currently working on the much-awaited sequel Pushpa 2: The Rule, which is slated for August 15, 2024 release. Fans are super excited for this movie and to see his wax avatar at Madame Tussauds.

