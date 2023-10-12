Box office collection: 'Jawan' stays focused in 5th week

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Box office collection: 'Jawan' stays focused in 5th week

By Aikantik Bag 09:30 am Oct 12, 202309:30 am

'Jawan' box office collection

With back-to-back two all-time blockbusters, Shah Rukh Khan has reinstated that he is the undisputed King of Bollywood. His recent release Jawan has been raking in money like no one's business and it is inching closer to the Rs. 1,200 crore mark globally. The Atlee directorial has proved that Khan is his own competition and he is here to rule for years to come.

2/3

Major competitors and other details

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the action thriller earned Rs. 1 crore (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 627.05 crore in India. In its fifth week, the film has become slow but still steady at the box office. It is pitted against Mission Raniganj and Fukrey 3 at the box office. Jawan is bankrolled by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment.

3/3

Twitter Post