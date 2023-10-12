'Pretty Little Liars' to 'Riverdale': Best teen mystery drama shows

1/6

Entertainment 2 min read

'Pretty Little Liars' to 'Riverdale': Best teen mystery drama shows

By Namrata Ganguly 04:10 am Oct 12, 202304:10 am

Top 5 teen mystery drama shows to binge-watch

The subgenre of teen mystery shows has become one of the most popular on OTT for its combination of adolescent complexities with thrilling puzzles and suspenseful plotlines. It's where high schoolers navigate a maze of mysteries, unearthing hidden truths, and keeping you on the edge of your seats. Not just teenagers, but the below-listed shows have struck a chord with viewers of all ages.

2/6

'Pretty Little Liars' (2010-2017)

Developed by I Marlene King, Pretty Little Liars is based on Sara Shephard's namesake novel series. Combining suspense, drama, and complex character dynamics, it follows the lives of four friends living in the seemingly idyllic town of Rosewood. Their lives take a dark and mysterious turn when they start receiving anonymous messages from a figure known as "A," threatening to expose their deepest secrets.

3/6

'Riverdale' (2017-2023)

One of the most popular in the genre is Netflix's Riverdale which is based on the characters of Archie Comics. With some of the wildest plotlines, it deals with teen romance, school, and family. The show unfolds as Archie and his gang become intertwined with the dark secrets of Riverdale after a teenager is murdered in the seemingly innocent town.

4/6

'13 Reasons Why' (2017-2020)

Based on Jay Asher's novel Thirteen Reasons Why, Brian Yorkey's Netflix series 13 Reasons Why is a controversial yet impactful series that explores the aftermath of a high school student's suicide through a series of cassette tapes she leaves behind. As her friends and peers listen to her recordings, they uncover dark secrets and disturbing truths about their community and themselves.

5/6

'The Society' (2019)

Christopher Keyser's The Society is a coming-of-age gripping series that unfolds with enigmatic twists in the fictional town of West Ham. After the sudden disappearance of all adults, a group of high school students must establish their own society. Tensions rise as they confront power struggles, moral dilemmas, and eerie mysteries that hint at a sinister force behind their predicament.

6/6

'Outer Banks' (2020- )

Created by Josh Pate, Jonas Pate, and Shannon Burke, Outer Banks weaves a captivating narrative that combines treasure hunting with a coming-of-age tale. Packed with adventure, romance, and family secrets, the series follows a group of friends known as the "Pogues" as they embark on a high-stakes treasure hunt along the coastal paradise of North Carolina's Outer Banks.