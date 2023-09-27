David Letterman's to Jerry Seinfeld's: Best talk shows on OTT

Written by Namrata Ganguly September 27, 2023 | 10:39 am 2 min read

Talk shows offer an engaging blend of conversation, entertainment, and a glimpse into the lives, stories, and real-life personalities of some of our favorite stars in the entertainment industry and other fields. Be it insightful interviews, comedic banter, or thought-provoking discussions, binge our curated collection of talk shows that have taken on a whole new dimension on OTT.

'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' (2003-2022)

Created and hosted by comedian, actor, writer, and producer Ellen DeGeneres, the talk show The Ellen DeGeneres Show is one of the most popular and loved shows which received numerous Daytime Emmy Awards. The show is about comedy, musical guests, games, candid conversations with celebrities, and human interest stories. Besides celebrities, intelligent children and small business owners were also her guests.

'Comedians in Car Getting Coffee' (2012-2019)

Streaming on Netflix, Comedians in Car Getting Coffee is hosted by popular comedian Jerry Seinfeld. As per the streaming giant, it's "a roving talk show that combines coffee, laughs, and vintage cars into quirky, caffeine-fueled adventures with the sharpest minds in comedy." Some of the guests in the show include Jim Carrey, Tina Fey, Stephen Colbert, Chris Rock, and Trevor Noah, among others.

'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver' (2014- )

Comedian John Oliver-hosted, American late-night talk show Last Week Tonight is a half-hour-long program that premiered on HBO in 2014. With satirical analogies and references to pop culture and celebrities, the show has a panel featuring a celebrity who discusses systemic issues and socio-political topics from a news excerpt or a documentary played on a big screen.

'My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman' (2018- )

The Netflix talk show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction hosted by David Letterman has been nominated for the Primetime Emmy Awards five times. Letterman is a comedian, writer, and producer who has been praised for years for his insightful interviews and bringing guests like Barack Obama, George Clooney, Mala Yousafzai, Lewis Hamilton, and Shah Rukh Khan, among others.

'No Filter with Naomi' (2020)

In the talk show No Filter with Naomi, the model, actor, singer, and entrepreneur Naomi Campbell lets her fans have a glimpse into her life through live streams on her YouTube channel. The show is about candid and "intimate" conversations Campbell has with her closest friends from various industries including fashion, films, music, and media. The show's inaugural guest was Cindy Crawford.

