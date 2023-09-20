Alfred Pennyworth to Professor Brand: Top roles of Michael Caine

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale September 20, 2023 | 01:52 pm 2 min read

Actor Michael Caine recently hinted that 'The Great Escaper' will be his last film

The iconic British actor, Michael Caine, has had an illustrious career spanning over eight decades. In his career, he has given us, his fans, over 160 movies with characters that have become synonymous with his name. His acting journey has been incredible, with re-watch-worthy films. Here are some of the most memorable roles to celebrate his work of many decades.

Alfred Pennyworth in 'The Batman' franchise

Caine is best known for playing Alfred Pennyworth in Christopher Nolan's The Batman Trilogy comprising Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, and The Dark Knight Rises. He essayed the role of Bruce Wayne/Batman's (played by Christian Bale) trusted butler and confidante. He is also the father figure to Wayne. A beautiful emotional bond is shown between Pennyworth and Wayne in the trilogy.

Professor John Brand in 'Interstellar'

Starring Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway in the lead roles, Caine was cast in Nolan's epic science fiction movie Interstellar. He played Professor John Brand's character, a high-ranking NASA scientist. Professor Brand isn't only a scientist but also the former mentor of ex-NASA pilot Joseph Cooper (McConaughey), and also the father of astronaut and NASA scientist Dr. Amelia Brand (Hathaway).

John Cutter in 'The Prestige'

Caine was cast as John Cutter in Nolan's The Prestige featuring Hugh Jackman and Bale. Cutter is a stage engineer who works with two popular magicians Robert Angier (Jackman) and Alfred Borden (Bale). His character was of a guide, teacher, and father figure to Angier. The character of Cutter was written much before Nolan and Caine collaborated for the first time, for Batman Begins.

Victor Melling in 'Miss Congeniality'

The veteran actor is also popular for his many comic roles, including the one he played in Miss Congeniality. He was cast as Victor Melling. Caine is remembered for his dialogues from the movie, including the one where he says, "Smilers wear a crown, losers wear a frown." Directed by Donald Petrie, it starred Sandra Bullock in the lead.

