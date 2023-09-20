Vijay Antony's daughter Meera's last rites to be conducted today

Written by Aikantik Bag September 20, 2023 | 01:35 pm 2 min read

Rest in peace, Meera!

The sudden death of Meera, the 16-year-old daughter of Tamil composer and actor Vijay Antony, has left the Tamil cinema fraternity in shock. Meera died by suicide on Tuesday, and her body was sent to her Alwarpet home after conducting a postmortem. Celebrities have been paying tribute to the young girl, whose final rites will be performed according to Christian customs on Wednesday at a Nungambakkam church and she will be laid to rest at Chennai's Kilpauk cemetery.

Meera's life and academic endeavors

Meera was the elder daughter of Antony and Fatima, who together run the production company Vijay Antony Film Corporation. The couple also has a younger daughter named Lara. Reportedly, Meera was known as a top performer in school and had been chosen as the cultural secretary head of her school. Fatima had shared this feat on social media in March earlier this year.

Please seek help if you have suicidal thoughts

If you or anyone you know is suffering from suicidal thoughts, please get in touch with AASRA for suicide prevention counseling by ringing 022-27546669 (24 hours). You can also contact the Hyderabad-based Roshni NGO at +914066202000 or COOJ at +918322252525. Sneha India Foundation can also be contacted at +914424640050. Vandrevala Foundation also has trained counselors; its contact number is +91-9999666555.

