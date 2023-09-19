Composer-actor Vijay Antony's daughter Meera (16) dies by suicide

Written by Tanvi Gupta September 19, 2023 | 10:33 am 3 min read

In a heartbreaking incident, 16-year-old Meera Antony, the daughter of renowned Tamil music composer, actor, and producer Vijay Antony, was found dead at her Chennai residence on Tuesday. Media reports suggested that she died by suicide. She had reportedly been battling depression and was being treated for the same. The news has shocked fans and the film industry as they mourn the untimely loss.

Meera, diligent student, was battling depression: Reports

According to reports, Meera died at around 3:00am on Tuesday at her family residence in Chennai. Meera was initially rushed to the hospital. However, doctors determined that the girl had passed away before her arrival. The 16-year-old was a diligent student at one of Chennai's renowned private schools. While the circumstances surrounding her passing remain uncertain, reports suggested that she may have been grappling with depression.

Mother Fatima's heartfelt post resurfaced amid grief

Following Meera's death, a post shared by Antony's wife, Fatima Vijay Antony, in March has resurfaced and gone viral. At the time, Fatima took to her social media to celebrate a significant milestone achieved by her beloved daughter. She shared a picture capturing Meera in her school uniform, radiating an aura of accomplishment. Accompanying the picture, Fatima referred to Meera as the "force behind my strength" in the caption.

Antony's fans mourn Meera's death; condolences on social media

Following the shocking news, fans of Antony and other netizens took to social media to express their condolences. They have also been sharing memories of Meera and sending love and support to the family during this difficult time. Actor and politician R Sarath Kumar also expressed his shock on Twitter. Meanwhile, police officials are investigating the matter to uncover further details surrounding her untimely demise.

Here's what Kumar posted on X

Antony: Multi-talented Tamil cinema icon

Notably, Antony is a multi-talented Tamil cinema figure known for his work as a music composer, producer, actor, lyricist, editor, audio engineer, and director. He is married to Fatima, who also manages their production house. Besides Meera, the couple has another daughter named Lara.

Please seek help if you have suicidal thoughts

If you or anyone you know is suffering from suicidal thoughts, please get in touch with AASRA for suicide prevention counseling by ringing 022-27546669 (24 hours). You can also contact the Hyderabad-based Roshni NGO at +914066202000 or COOJ at +918322252525. Sneha India Foundation can also be contacted at +914424640050. Vandrevala Foundation also has trained counselors; its contact number is +91-9999666555.

