'Interstellar' to 'Moon': Top 5 Hollywood space movies

Written by Namrata Ganguly September 20, 2023 | 12:54 pm 2 min read

Best Hollywood space movies

The vast and mysterious cosmos has long served as a fascination and inspiration for both filmmakers and audiences alike. With its boundless creativity and cutting-edge technology, Hollywood has delivered some of the most thrilling space movies over the years. From encounters with extraterrestrial life to fictional and non-fictional space missions, these movies have forced us to push our imagination of what-ifs like no other.

'Apollo 13' (1995)

The 1995 docudrama film Apollo 13 is a gripping retelling of the ill-fated 1970 NASA mission. Starring Tom Hanks, Kevin Bacon, and Bill Paxton as astronauts, the film narrates the story of survival, ingenuity, and human resilience. Based on real events, it captures the tense moments and extraordinary efforts made by NASA to bring Apollo 13's crew safely back to Earth.

'Moon' (2009)

Duncan Jones's 2009 sci-fi film Moon stars Sam Rockwell as Sam Bell, an astronaut who is a solitary worker on a lunar base for three years. Bell, along with computer GERTY, delivers parcels of a resource to Earth that has solved the planet's power problems. His isolation is shattered when he discovers a shocking truth about his existence.

'Gravity' (2013)

Directed by Alfonso Cuarón, the 2013 sci-fi thriller film Gravity stars Sandra Bullock and George Clooney as astronauts stranded in space after their shuttle is destroyed by debris. The film has some masterful use of 3D technology, a gripping narrative, and some breathtaking visuals. Bullock earned an Oscar nomination for her performance and the film won as many as seven Oscars.

'Interstellar' (2014)

Christopher Nolan's 2014 epic sci-fi film Interstellar stars Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, Matt Damon, Bill Irwin, Ellen Burstyn, and Michael Caine. Combining scientific rigor with emotional depth, the film follows Cooper (McConaughey) and his team of astronauts as they voyage through a wormhole in search of a new habitable world. It won an Oscar for its visual effects.

'High Life' (2018)

The 2018 sci-fi film High Life directed by Claire Denis offers a hauntingly unique take on the space genre exploring the themes of isolation, human nature, and the boundaries of morality. It follows a group of convicts on a one-way journey to a black hole as part of a scientific experiment with a focus on a father and his daughter struggling to survive.

