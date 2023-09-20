Go Yoon-jung to star in 'Hospital Playlist' spinoff

Entertainment

Go Yoon-jung to star in 'Hospital Playlist' spinoff

Written by Aikantik Bag September 20, 2023 | 12:48 pm 1 min read

'Hospital Playlist' spinoff is slated for 2024 release

South Korean actor Go Yoon-jung of Moving fame has been roped in for the upcoming Hospital Playlist spinoff. The new K-drama, with a literal translation of A Life of a Resident That Will Be Wise Someday, is slated to release in the first half of 2024. Go will play a first-year Obstetrics and Gynecology resident at the Jongro branch of Yulje Medical Center.

Continuing the legacy of 'Hospital Playlist'

The spinoff series will continue to explore the raw and relatable experiences of doctors and residents at a university hospital. It will delve into the intricate dynamics and the hurdles they encounter during their demanding training. The show aims to provide inspiration for viewers as they follow these spirited young individuals on their journey toward becoming doctors.

Crew of the upcoming series

Director Shin Won-ho and writer Lee Woo-jung, known for their work on the popular Reply 1988 and Hospital Playlist series, will be leading this new project. They are known for delivering impactful stories with relatable narratives, witty humor, and heartwarming moments. Joining the production team are director Lee Min-soo and writer Kim Song-hee.

Share this timeline