Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale September 20, 2023 | 01:25 pm 2 min read

Taylor Swift's fans crashed Google while trying to solve puzzles related to her songs

Are you one of those who saw a little blue vault appear on the Google page upon searching Taylor Swift's name? If you too have been wondering what it's about, then we have got you covered. Swift and Google have partnered to reveal the vault songs. For this, they've come up with an interesting puzzle that needs to be solved by the Swifties.

Why does this story matter?

Swift is one of the most popular and iconic pop singers of today's time. Her fan following is spread across the continents, with her fans who address themselves as Swifties. With the puzzle she partnered with Google for, Swift got her fans intrigued about what's coming next for them, dropping one hint after another to guess her songs' names.

Swift made an official announcement regarding her new release

The Google pop-up was about the 1989 (Taylor's Version) vault, which will be out soon. The official confirmation was dropped by Swift herself. For the unversed, Swift is re-recording her old albums, with a handful of titles that will be released for the first time. These are those tracks that didn't make the cut originally but are now eyeing a release.

Want to participate? Here's how you can

All you need to do is search for Taylor Swift on Google. Upon this, a small blue-colored vault will appear in the right bottom. Click on it, and a Swift scramble will be thrown at you with a hint to solve it. Once you've guessed the word or phrase, the vault will pop up again with a new puzzle to solve. Interesting, isn't it?

Swifites made Google crash with the puzzle

Interestingly, the puzzle, which some are finding to be a tad bit tough to crack, has become such a hit with Swifties that they actually led to Google crashing. It resulted in Google tweeting that the vault has indeed crashed for the time being and that it is being fixed by the company to put it up back there.

Ready, set, quiz!

Group 2

