Technology

Gmail introduces translation feature for mobile app: How to use

Written by Sanjana Shankar August 09, 2023 | 02:09 pm 1 min read

The feature will be rolled out to iOS users on August 21

Google is bringing native email translation for its Gmail app on Android and iOS devices, a feature previously exclusive to the web version. When the app detects an email in a language other than your default, a translation banner appears at the top of the email, allowing instant translation. Users can view the original text, or set Gmail to automatically translate specific languages.

The translation settings can be customized

The translation feature is accessible through the three-dot menu at the bottom of an email if the banner doesn't show up. Users can customize translation settings, choosing to always or never translate specific languages. This offers flexibility and control over language preferences within the app. The in-app translation banner may reappear for emails in other languages unless the "never translate" option is selected.

The feature is currently available to Android users

At present, the native Gmail translation feature is available for Android users. iOS users will have to wait a little longer since the translation option will be rolled out on August 21. The feature is made available to all Google Workspace customers and those with personal Google Accounts, making communication across languages more seamless and efficient for Gmail users worldwide.