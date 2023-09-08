G Marimuthu's 'Ethir Neechal' dialogue goes viral after sudden demise

Entertainment

G Marimuthu's 'Ethir Neechal' dialogue goes viral after sudden demise

Written by Aikantik Bag September 08, 2023 | 01:42 pm 2 min read

G Marimuthu's 'Ethir Neechal' dialogue goes viral

The sudden demise of Tamil actor-director G Marimuthu has left the Tamil cinema fraternity in shock. The actor passed away while dubbing for the Tamil soap Ethir Neechal, in which he played the character of Aadhimuthu Gunasekaran. A video clip from the serial has gone viral on social media now, showing Marimuthu having a premonition of something bad happening. Fans have widely shared the clip, noting the uncanny similarity between the scene and his sudden death.

Viral clip: Marimuthu's eerie premonition

Marimuthu's character said, "There's this pain in the chest that's recurring. I don't know if it is in the head or a physical pain. It keeps resurfacing now and then, and I feel it is warning me of something bad. I feel something bad is going to happen. I feel this chest pain is giving me some warning. I sound very contradicting, right? Even I am able to see that."

Celebrating Marimuthu's versatile acting career

Marimuthu was a versatile actor who made a mark in both the Tamil TV and film industries. He began his career as a theater artist before transitioning to TV and films. He acted in popular TV serials like Chithi, Annamalai, and Metti Oli, as well as films like Jailer, Kaala, Kabali, and Pariyerum Perumal. His natural acting style and ability to bring life to any character will be greatly missed.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline