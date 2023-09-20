Box office collection: 'The Nun II' is successful in India

Written by Aikantik Bag September 20, 2023 | 11:45 am 1 min read

'The Nun II' box office collection

The Conjuring Universe is one of the most known cinematic universes globally. Their latest addition The Nun II has had an okayish box office run globally. Reportedly, the horror film raked in $150M across the world. Interestingly, the sequel has been working quite well in India. Despite steep competition from Jawan, the movie has gained momentum at the Indian box office.

Aiming for the Rs. 50 crore mark

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Michael Chaves directorial earned Rs. 1.46 crore (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 32.99 crore in India. The movie has another week to earn a hefty amount in India. The Nun II cast includes Taissa Farmiga, Jonas Bloquet, and Anna Popplewell, among others. At the global level, it is pitted against A Haunting in Venice.

