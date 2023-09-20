Venkaiah Naidu unveils Akkineni Nageswara Rao's statue; watch video

Written by Aikantik Bag September 20, 2023 | 11:42 am 1 min read

M Venkaiah Naidu unveils ANR's statue

Akkineni Nageswara Rao is considered a pillar of Telugu films. The legendary actor had a career spanning over 75 years and was widely regarded as ANR. On his 100th birth anniversary, former Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu unveiled a statue of the actor-producer at the iconic Annapurna Studios. This also marked the start of ANR 100 celebrations.

More about the event

The auspicious event was attended by several biggies of the Telugu film fraternity. The likes of Nani, Mahesh Babu, and Ram Charan, among others, were present at the event. Annapurna Studios took to X (formerly Twitter) and posted a snippet regarding the same. ANR has starred in several landmark films like Vipra Narayana, Mahakavi Kalidasu, Laila Majnu, and Prema Nagar, among others.

