BLACKPINK's 'Born Pink' tour draws 2.11M attendees: Unforgettable concert moments

Written by Tanvi Gupta September 20, 2023 | 11:31 am 3 min read

Most unforgettable moments from BLACKPINK's 'Born Pink' world tour

BLACKPINK has undoubtedly established itself as a global sensation! On Wednesday, YG Entertainment reportedly announced that the girl group's Born Pink tour successfully attracted around 2.11M fans worldwide. The K-pop act graced the stages of 34 cities across the globe, enthralling audiences with 66 electrifying performances over a year. This achievement solidified BLACKPINK's standing as the band commanded the largest-ever concert audience. Here, we gather unforgettable moments that unfolded during this tour.

Why does this story matter?

BLACKPINK—comprising Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa—commenced its world tour in October 2022, in Seoul and concluded on Sunday (September 17) back in Seoul. The tour's trail spanned across 22 countries, taking the center stages across four continents. BLACKPINK scripted history at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey by selling out two consecutive shows there and joining the likes of Beyoncé and Taylor Swift as one of the only three female acts to achieve this feat.

Breaking down the numbers by region: Assessing the group's popularity

The Born Pink tour kicked off in Seoul, drawing 55,000 fans to its opening show. In North America, the tour enticed a massive 5.40L music enthusiasts, while 2.15L people attended in Europe and another 55,000 in Australia. The Asian leg of the tour alone garnered a whopping 9,00,000 attendees. With a reported 2.115M music lovers attending their concerts and Coachella festival performances combined—the group has cemented its status as one of the most influential K-pop girl groups in recent years.

When BLACKPINK at MetLife Stadium caused a pink glow

As the band embarked on their tour in the US, they initially graced the stages of indoor arenas such as Chicago's United Center and Prudential Center in Newark. However, when they performed at the outdoor MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, the stadium was engulfed in a breathtaking display of pink glow visible from overhead airlines. The fireworks, BLACKPINK light sticks, and pyrotechnics set the tone for an unforgettable night.

Jisoo's unforgettable debut performance

Earlier this year, Jisoo debuted as a soloist with the release of her EP, ME, which featured two tracks: Flower and the B-side All Eyes on Me. While Flower became a chart-topping hit, All Eyes on Me seemed to take a backseat in the spotlight. However, Jisoo took her fans by surprise when she delivered her first-ever live rendition of the electrifying electro-pop, All Eyes on Me. The astounding choreography breathed life into the song's pulsating rhythm.

BLACKPINK's seventh-anniversary celebrations

August 8 marked BLACKPINK's seventh anniversary, which the group celebrated during the MetLife concert. Amid the performance, the band was surprised with a four-tier black and pink cake adorned with bows, flowers, and cartoon renditions of the quartet. BLINKS (BLACKPINK's fans) immensely enjoyed the moment when Jisoo and Lisa playfully plucked decorative rosettes from the cake and danced to the viral choreography of Jisoo's Flower.

Lisa's mesmerizing pole-dancing segment in her solo act

As the main dancer of the girl group—Lisa stunned audiences with her mesmerizing pole-dancing segment in her solo act, twirling her body around the pole on the interlude of MONEY. The fans went gaga witnessing the sheer beauty of her performance. Such was the effect of her dance that fans took to Twitter to trend #LisaStunsDallas. One fan even noted the scarcity of videos capturing the moment—suggesting that the audience was so captivated that they forgot to record.

