September 27, 2023

Talking about mental health is important and films that address these issues are even more important. It contributes to decreasing the stigma around mental health and stirs much-needed conversations. Over the years, especially following the COVID-19 pandemic, people have started to realize how real mental health is. Here are some hard-hitting Hollywood films that have depicted its struggles accurately.

'I'm Thinking of Ending Things' (2020)

Written and directed by Charlie Kaufman, the surrealist psychological thriller film I'm Thinking of Ending Things stars Jessie Buckley, Jesse Plemons, Toni Collette, and David Thewlis. The film delves into the complexities of mental health with a surreal and haunting approach. It intertwines reality and imagination to the point that it will make you uncomfortable and question the boundaries of sanity.

'Joker' (2019)

Todd Phillips's Joker narrates the origin story of the titular character aka Arthur Fleck, the arch-nemesis of the DC superhero Batman. However, in this, mental health takes center stage as it delves into Joker's (Joaquin Phoenix) descent into madness. It showcases the grim consequences of societal neglect and the effects of untreated mental illness, and how it blurs the line between villain and victim.

'Silver Linings Playbook' (2012)

David O Russell's rom-com Silver Linings Playbook stars Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence in the lead. It explores mental health with a blend of humor and heart. The film follows Pat Solitano (Cooper) as he navigates bipolar disorder and attempts to rebuild his life. Through the characters' journeys and relationships, the film highlights the importance of love, understanding, and support in the recovery process.

'Black Swan' (2010)

Black Swan, directed by Darren Aronofsky, provides a harrowing depiction of mental health as it follows the relentless pursuit of perfection by Nina Sayers, brilliantly portrayed by Natalie Portman. The film talks about how obsessive ambition takes a toll on mental stability, blurring the lines between reality and delusion. It's a haunting exploration of the dark corners of the human mind.

'A Beautiful Mind' (2001)

Ron Howard's Oscar-winning biographical film A Beautiful Mind portrays the life of John Nash, a brilliant mathematician played by Russell Crowe, who struggles with schizophrenia. The film depicts the challenges and triumphs of living with a mental illness. It explores the fine line between genius and madness, and through Nash's time spent in mental health facilities, it depicts the importance of recovery.

