David Beckham has been a generation-defining footballer and he is remembered for his stylish looks and eclectic on-point free kicks. The celebrated footballer's life has been marred with several controversies ranging throughout his personal and public life. The OTT giant Netflix has released a new docu-series titled Beckham which examines these conflicts deeper and features several unseen archival footage.

The trailer promised a gripping tell-it-all tale and fans were super excited to witness the saga and reminiscence of the ultimate Beckham days. The limited series is helmed by Fisher Stevens and consists of four episodes. The project is bankrolled by Beckham, Stevens, and John Battsek. Recently, David and Victoria Beckham attended the star-studded premiere and early reviews have been quite positive.

