Written by Aikantik Bag September 15, 2023 | 11:58 am 1 min read

Netflix has renewed 'One Piece' for Season 2

Netflix has officially announced the renewal of One Piece live-action Season 2, with the news being confirmed by the series' author, Eiichiro Oda. In a tweet from the Netflix account, Oda expressed his gratitude to fans and revealed that the show has been renewed. The production team will need some time to work on the scripts before taking the project onto floors, and no exact release dates have been provided yet.

Oda expressed gratitude to fans

In his message, Oda thanked fans who have supported One Piece for years and those who experienced it for the first time through the live-action adaptation. One Piece live-action Season 2 is expected to continue the story of Monkey D Luffy, who aspires to become the Pirate King and find the One Piece treasure. As per reports, fans can expect the series to return in late 2024 or early 2025.

