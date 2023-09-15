Liked 'Bambai Meri Jaan'? Check out these titles next

Written by Isha Sharma September 15, 2023

Stream these gangster-based shows and movies

Excel Entertainment's series Bambai Meri Jaan, starring Kay Kay Menon, Avinash Tiwary, Kritika Kamra, and Amyra Dastur, has begun streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The crime drama series delves into the infamous Mumbai underworld and is based on Hussain Zaidi's 2012 bestseller Dongri to Dubai: Six Decades of the Mumbai Mafia. If you have already binged the series, here are some more recommendations.

'Satya'

Ram Gopal Varma's Satya is the quintessential gangster film, one whose legacy has remained untarnished even though a quarter of a century has passed since its release! Starring Urmila Matondkar, Manoj Bajpayee, and JD Chakravarthy, the modern-day classic is credited with being an entire institution when it comes to the representation of crime, violence, and the psychology of hardened criminals working in the underworld.

'Mirzapur'

Kaleen Bhaiya needs no introduction, does he? Amazon Prime Video's Mirzapur has the repute of being one of the most iconic shows in the Indian streaming space. Its popularity stems from its cast ensemble, catchy dialogues that are now popular on social media, and its depiction of violence, gore, and politics. Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu, Rasika Dugal star in the drama.

'Gangs of Wasseypur'

Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur has it all—a filmmaker at the helm who is unafraid of taking risks, a large scale that helps the film span several decades, and the bold, audacious themes found in true-blue gangster dramas. The GoW films pulled off a casting coup by assembling actors who eventually became A-listers: Tripathi, Rajkummar Rao, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, among others.

'Vaastav: The Reality'

Sanjay Dutt's memorable "50 tola sona" dialogue is from Vaastav: The Reality, directed by Mahesh Manjrekar in his directorial debut and co-starring Namrata Shirodkar, Deepak Tijori, Mohnish Bahl, and Shivaji Satam, among others. Reportedly based on the life of the notorious gangster Chhota Rajan, it inspired several remakes: Bhavani (Telugu), Bhagavan Dada (Kannada), and Don Chera (Tamil). Stream it on Amazon Prime Video.

