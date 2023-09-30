'Fukrey 3' beats 'TVW' by huge margin; collects Rs. 16cr

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 01:04 pm Sep 30, 202301:04 pm

'Fukrey 3' had a theatrical clash with 'The Vaccine War' and 'Chandramukhi 2'

The box office has been witnessing yet another clash with the release of Fukrey 3 and The Vaccine War. Both Hindi films were released on Thursday (September 28) on the occasion of Anant Chaturthi. Within two days of release, Fukrey 3 earned a little over Rs. 16 crore, beating The Vaccine War by a huge margin. Here's everything about Fukrey 3's box office collections.

After a long wait, the third installment of the Fukrey film franchise, directed by filmmaker Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, was released in cinema halls. The original film, Fukrey, was released in 2013, followed by its sequel, Fukrey Returns, in 2017. The previous two installments starred Ali Fazal and he appeared in a cameo role in the third part.

'Fukrey 3' mints Rs. 7.8 crore; witnessed slight decline

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Fukrey 3 earned Rs. 7.81 crore on Friday, with an overall occupancy of 19.69%. The collection saw a slight decline from its opening day, when it collected Rs. 8.82 crore. The film's total after two days stands at Rs. 16.63 crore. Given the weekend ahead, there are chances of the movie performing better.

'Fukrey 3' leaves behind 'TVW' 'Chandramukhi 2'

Besides Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War, which starred Nana Patekar in the lead, Fukrey 3 also clashed with Kangana Ranaut and Raghava Lawrence's Chandramukhi 2. It was able to beat Agnihotri and Ranuat's films. While The Vaccine War collected Rs. 1.75 crore in two days, Chandramukhi 2 has still fared well with a two-day collection of Rs. 12.75 crore.

'Fukrey 3' all about slapstick comedy

The third Fukrey installment features Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi, Varun Sharma, and Manjot Singh, reprising their characters. Backed by Excel Entertainment, the story is largely set in Delhi and partly in Cape Town. Despite good performances by the ensemble cast, Fukrey 3 has an overdose of toilet jokes that didn't work well in the film's favor. Read our Fukrey 3 review.

