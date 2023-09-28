'Fukrey 3' review: Varun Sharma-Pankaj Tripathi shoulder this slapstick comedy

1/6

Entertainment 2 min read

'Fukrey 3' review: Varun Sharma-Pankaj Tripathi shoulder this slapstick comedy

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 06:35 pm Sep 28, 202306:35 pm

'Fukrey 3' clashed in theaters on Thursday with 'The Vaccine War'

The much-awaited comedy-drama, Fukrey 3, finally arrived in cinema halls on Thursday (September 28). Featuring an ensemble cast sans Ali Fazal, director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba has returned with the third installment that comes with its own set of flaws. It's good but compared to Fukrey and Fukrey 2, it may leave you disappointed. Read our review of the Excel Entertainment-backed movie.

2/6

It's Bholi Punjaban v/s Choocha in an election battle

The Fukrey gang is struggling to run their Janta electronics store while Bholi Punjaban is gearing up to contest elections. When she asks Hunny, Choocha, and Lali to come out in her support, along with Pandit Ji, they do. However, Hunny plans to make Choocha contest elections against Bholi as an independent candidate. The film unfolds in Cape Town and New Delhi.

3/6

'Fukrey 3' is filled with brilliant acts

When it comes to acting, Fukrey 3 gets full marks for it. Whether it's Varun Sharma as Choocha, Pulkit Samrat as Hunny, Pankaj Tripathi as Pandit Ji, Manjot Singh as Lali, or Richa Chadha as Bholi Punjaban, they all are brilliant. In fact, the supporting cast too has done a fantastic job. But it's Sharma and Tripathi's performances that are most enjoyable.

4/6

'Fukrey 3' tries to get preachy, fails

Unlike its predecessors, Fukrey and Fukrey 2, the problem with Fukrey 3 is that Singh Lamba has tried to add a social message to it. Though Singh Lamba may have tried to go differently, unfortunately, it failed to have an impact. In fact, this is where the film goes wrong. For a genre like this, delivering a message wasn't needed.

5/6

Humor element has both positives, negatives

Without a doubt, the film will make you laugh on many occasions with some witty punchlines. But come prepared, for it has too many toilet jokes (read: an overdose of it), which makes the film appear weaker than its past installments. On some occasions, it's not the dialogue but just the situation and acting that would make you laugh.

6/6

It's the weakest in the 'Fukrey' franchise, yet funny

A few of the things that could have been better with this movie are its timing, the second half, and the BGM. One thing that I truly missed in Fukrey 3 is Fazal's presence. It's best in the first half, and too long in the second. Yet, it passes as a decent watch. The film gets 2.5 stars out of 5.