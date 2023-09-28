'The Swan' review: Short film is charming, inventive, and fast-paced

1/7

Entertainment 3 min read

'The Swan' review: Short film is charming, inventive, and fast-paced

By Isha Sharma 06:23 pm Sep 28, 202306:23 pm

Wes Anderson's 'The Swan' review

The Swan (released on Thursday) is the second story in the series of Wes Anderson's four short films for Netflix. The first was Benedict Cumberbatch starrer The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, which was released on Wednesday. The shorts have been adapted from Roald Dahl's namesake stories written for young adults, and The Swan, inspired by real-life events, was authored in 1976. We review.

2/7

What is the plot?

The 17-minute-long short starts with Ernie and Raymond, two ruthless bullies who pick on younger kids. Armed with a rifle, they make Peter Watson their new target—a small, scrawny, bespectacled young boy who lacks the physical strength to defend himself. First, they tie him up and throw him on a railway track, and then later, they tie a dead swan's wings to his arms.

3/7

Another testimony to Anderson's sense of aesthetic

It is no news that watching an Anderson film is like having front-row tickets to the play of a famous troupe, but each time one watches something new from him, the feeling of inventiveness, ingenuity, and brilliance never leaves because it's stamped so clearly on the screen. Every frame sparkles and each shot screams brilliance—everything is prim, proper, and pristine.

4/7

At 17 minutes, it's just the perfect length

The film is only 17 minutes long, but it's packed with so much detailing and in-depth portrayal of Peter's character (who's also the narrator) that it never feels too long or too short. Had it been longer, it would have perhaps overstayed its welcome, and if it were any shorter, all the essential elements wouldn't have made it to the final story.

5/7

The narrator brings emotions and sentiments to the centerstage

Rupert Friend plays the narrator and also the adult version of Peter, and the film executes its story-within-a-story structure through him (a trademark of Anderson's most movies). It was refreshing to see him not simply delivering the dialogue with a deadpan expression, but also modulating his voice and infusing emotions in several scenes, with the sentiments of fear and helplessness taking center stage.

6/7

Fast-paced structure; the movie doesn't bore you

The story has a fast-paced structure and hardly ever loses momentum; the fourth wall is broken from the first scene and remains so till the last, and despite some disturbing themes and uncomfortable ideas, it makes you want to keep watching. Anderson plays with the frames, adds and reduces props, zooms in and out, and uses a hedge maze to convey claustrophobia.

7/7

We recommend checking it out on Netflix

The Swan has tempted me to head toward Dahl's original story, and near-perfect adaptations should always inspire viewers to scour for the source material. My complaints about the film are its abrupt, rushed ending, and Friend's narrative speed, and the story feels incomplete because the ending unfortunately leaves you hanging in mid-air. Nonetheless, it's certainly worth watching. Verdict: 3.5 out of 5 stars.