'Victory,' says Tupac Shakur's sister on shooting suspect's arrest

Entertainment

Sep 30, 2023

Tupac Shakur was shot multiple time on September 7, 1996

After over 27 years, the Las Vegas police may have finally had a breakthrough in rapper Tupac Shakur's 1996 shooting case. The cops have arrested one Duane "Keffe D" Davis, a former gang leader, in connection with the murder. Meanwhile, Shakur's sister, Sekyiwa Shakur, has reacted to the latest development, saying, "Today is a victory, but I'll reserve my judgment until...legal proceedings are complete."

Why does this story matter?

The best-selling hip-hop star of his time, Shakur was killed in a drive-by shooting that took place on September 7, 1996. He was only 25 years old at the time of his death. For almost three decades, the police were unable to solve the case. Initially, they claimed that the witnesses had refused to cooperate with the police, leading to a delay.

'We are seeking real justice'

Sekyiwa, in conversation with BET, reacted to the development, saying that there has been silence for 27 years on Shakur's death case. "There have been multiple hands involved and there remains so much surrounding the life and death of my brother Tupac and our Shakur family overall. We are seeking real justice on all fronts," she said.

More on Davis's arrest, charges

Following his arrest, Davis was presented before a Nevada court, which charged him with one count of murder with a deadly weapon. Prosecutor Marc DiGiacomo reportedly said, "The presumption is great that he is responsible for the murder of Tupac Shakur...he will be found guilty of murder with use of a deadly weapon." Notably, Shakur was best known for songs like California Love.

Shakur's case was reopened in July

Earlier, in July, the police reopened Shakur's death case after conducting a search in Nevada at a residence located in Henderson. Back then, the department hadn't revealed any other details about what they were looking out for in the search. To recall, Shakur was shot multiple times, following which he was rushed to a hospital. He later succumbed to injuries on September 13, 1996.

Last living suspect in case

Reportedly, Davis is one of the four suspects who were present at the scene of Shakur's murder. The accused is also the last living suspect in the 1996 drive-by shooting, reported AP.