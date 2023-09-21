Kim Kardashian now linked to Odell Beckham Jr.—who is he

Written by Isha Sharma September 21, 2023 | 04:19 pm 2 min read

Know all about footballer Odell Beckham Jr. who is linked to Kim Kardashian

Two days ago, Hollywood news portal PEOPLE reported that entrepreneur-reality TV star Kim Kardashian was seen "hanging out" with NFL player Odell Beckham Jr. Notably, Beckham was earlier in a relationship with model Lauren Wood (with whom he shares a toddler son), but they have allegedly recently split. Kardashian, on the other hand, shares four kids with ex-husband and rapper Kanye West (Ye).

The two have reportedly been friends for a while

Reportedly, last football season, Kardashian attended several of his games and also attended his 30th birthday. Further, Page Six reported that the "two have been hanging out in groups as they share mutual acquaintances." This isn't the first time Kardashian has been linked to a footballer; she was rumored to be with Tom Brady and in 2007, she dated NFL player Reggie Bush.

Beckham's beginnings and inclination toward football

The 30-year-old, also known by his acronym OBJ, was born in November 1992 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He gravitated toward sports from a young age and was also a part of the college football team at Louisiana State University, which he attended between 2011 and 2013. Currently, he plays as a wide receiver for the Baltimore Ravens team in the National Football League (NFL).

Charity, music videos, celebrity friendships of OBJ

Apart from his games, OBJ remains in the news for his friendships with celebrities such as David Beckham, Drake, James Corden, Beyoncé, and LeBron James. In addition to that, he is also actively involved in charity and has raised money for floods, cancer research, and the Make-A-Wish Foundation, among others. He has appeared in music videos such as Bed and Flipmode.

He has several accolades to his name

As a successful football player who has been playing for years now, OBJ has several records to his name. Reportedly, he is the only player in NFL history to have at least 1,300 receiving yards while playing in 12 or fewer games in a season and in 2017, he was ranked at the seventh position in the list of NFL Top 100 Players.

