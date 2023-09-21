'The Office' to 'Schitt's Creek': Best Netflix sitcoms to binge-watch

Written by Namrata Ganguly September 21, 2023 | 04:15 pm 2 min read

If you are looking for laugh-out-loud humor, heartwarming moments, and quirky flawed relatable characters, look no further because we and Netflix have got your back! Netflix has a treasure trove of diverse and engaging sitcoms that suit every comedic taste and make for the perfect binge-watch. With our curated list, explore the wit, charm, and hilarity that make these shows stand out on OTT.

'Schitt's Creek' (2015-2020)

Created by Eugene Levy and his son Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek is a hilarious and heartwarming show that broke records and won nine Primetime Emmy Awards. The show follows the personal growth, friendship, and love of the wealthy Rose family as they are forced to relocate to the quirky, down-and-out town of Schitt's Creek after losing all their fortune.

'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' (2013-2021)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is yet another Emmy-winning show that takes a comedic spin on the world of police procedurals. Set in the fictional 99th precinct of the NYPD, the show follows Detective Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) and his eclectic team as they solve crimes and navigate their personal lives. It is praised for its sharp writing, diverse cast, and hilarious antics.

'The Office' (2005-2013)

Touted to be a cultural phenomenon, The Office is one of the most popular comedies in the history of television. Known for its witty humor and relatable workplace scenarios, the 2005 mockumentary-style sitcom offers a glimpse into the mundane yet absurd world of the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company. It captures the daily lives of its quirky employees, led by bumbling boss Michael Scott.

'F.R.I.E.N.D.S.' (1994-2004)

F.R.I.E.N.D.S. is one of the most popular and loved sitcoms of the millennials. The iconic show revolves around the lives, friendships, and romantic escapades of six inseparable friends and neighbors living in New York City. With its witty humor, unforgettable catchphrases, and timeless themes of love and friendship, the show has left an indelible mark on pop culture.

'Seinfeld' (1989-1998)

Seinfeld is a groundbreaking sitcom that famously claimed to be "a show about nothing." Created by Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David, it follows the everyday misadventures of comedian Seinfeld and his group of friends in New York City. Known for its sharp observational humor and witty social commentary, the show redefined television comedy and remains a timeless classic.

