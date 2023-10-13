Box office collection: 'Jawan' prepares for another monstrous weekend

Shah Rukh Khan is a bonafide superstar who has been ruling the hearts of people and Bollywood for more than three decades. In his long career, he has experimented with several genres and now the actor's tryst with action is being loved by viewers and critics. Jawan is marching toward the Rs. 1,200 crore mark globally and it is steady in the fifth week.

Aiming for exponential rise on weekend

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Atlee directorial earned Rs. 80 lakh (early estimates) on Thursday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 627.42 crore in India. The movie is set to take a jump in collection considering the National Cinema Day scheme (tickets available for Rs. 99) on Friday. The cast includes Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Vijay Sethupathi, and Nayanthara, among others.

