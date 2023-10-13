Happy birthday, Pooja Hegde: Award-winning Telugu films of the actor

By Divya Raje Bhonsale

Pooja Hedge was last seen sharing screen space with Salman Khan in 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'

Pooja Hegde has turned 33! The stunning actor enjoys a huge fan base not only in Telugu cinema where she primarily works, but also in the Hindi belt. Having done numerous films since her acting debut in 2012, Hegde is listed as one of the top female actors today in Indian cinema. On her birthday, we bring you some of her award-winning films.

'DJ: Duvvada Jagannadham'

Telugu director Harish Shankar's 2017 masala movie DJ: Duvvada Jagannadham starred Hegde alongside Allu Arjun and Ramesh Rao in the lead roles. The film went on to become one of the highest-grossing Telugu films of 2017, after collecting Rs. 150 crore (gross). Produced by Dil Raju, Hegde won the Zee Telugu Golden Award for it in the Favourite Heroine of the Year category.

'Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava'

Hegde won her first Filmfare Awards South in the year 2018 for the movie Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava. The Telugu-language action drama featured Jr. NTR, Jagapathi Babu, and Hegde. Written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the film received critical appreciation for the performances, and its story, action, and direction. Made on a budget of Rs. 40 crore, it collected approximately Rs. 165 crore.

'Maharshi'

Vamshi Paidipally's 2019 action drama movie Maharshi is one of the most successful films of Hegde's career. Starring Mahesh Babu in the lead, it also featured Allari Naresh and Hegde in pivotal roles. Though it opened to mixed responses from the critics, it received two National Film Awards - one for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment, and the other for Best Choreography.

'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo'

Hegde paired up with Arjun and Srinivas once again for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which was released in 2020, and brought her two Best Actress awards at the 9th South Indian International Movie Awards, and 7th Sakshi Excellence Awards, respectively. The commercially hit film was remade in Hindi as Shehzada, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in the lead. The remake was helmed by Rohit Dhawan.